Broncos cancel practice after another COVID-19 infection

The Broncos had been planning a walkthrough Wednesday. Other than players coming in for treatment, all football activities were instead taking place remotely with players and coaches conducting their normal meetings via videoconference from their homes.

The Broncos said they plan to resume normal practice on Thursday, but the meetings would remain virtual.

Coach Vic Fangio gave his team both Monday and Tuesday off following its 31-30 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In addition to Munchak, running backs coach Curtis Modkins and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell have been under the league’s COVID-19 protocols, meaning either they were infected or had to quarantine after being in close contact with an infected individual.

The Broncos have been under the NFL’s enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols since Modkins’ infection was diagnosed in mid-October. He returned to work last week.

Munchak was sent home a week ago and Glasgow tested positive on Friday, when the Broncos canceled practice. Donatell missed the game Sunday when he began quarantining.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said after Ellis and Elway tested positive Tuesday that the league believes “there is not ongoing transmission among players and day-to-day operations” in Denver but that it was “something that we’re going to have to continue to monitor very carefully.”

