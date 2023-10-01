Brin throws for 3 TDs, Jackson adds key pick return, Georgia Southern tops Coastal Carolina

Davis Brin threw three touchdown passes, Khadry Jackson had a game-changing pick-six and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 38-28
Georgia News
15 minutes ago
X

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw three touchdown passes, Khadry Jackson had a game-changing pick-six and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina before a record crowd of 26,483 on Saturday night.

Brin was 34-of-56 passing for 322 yards with Khaleb Hood hauling in 12 for 131 yards, both career bests, 38-28 for the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). It was Hood's school-record sixth century game.

Coastal Carolina (2-3, 0-2) tied the game at 21 four minutes into the third quarter before the Eagles reeled off 17 points.

It started with a Michael Lantz 45-yard field goal at the 7:10 mark. Just 12 seconds later Jackson waltzed into the end zone with a 20-yard interception return. The Eagles then put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive capped by Jalen White's 3-yard run that made it 38-21 in the last minute of the third quarter.

The Chanticleers put together a long drive and had 9:16 remaining after Braydon Bennett scored on a 1-yard run. Georgia Southern missed field goals on its next two possession but Coastal Carolina gave up the ball on downs and Grayson McCall threw his fourth interception.

McCall was 22 of 39 for 299 yards passing and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown. Bennett picked up 114 yards on 15 carries. Sam Pickney had seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown and Jared Brown had eight catches for 106.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women8h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
1h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozuna hits go-ahead, 3-run homer, Strider gets 20th win as Braves beat Nationals 5-3
11m ago
Saturday's Scores
15m ago
Watson, Vidal lead Troy, hand Georgia State first loss 28-7
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
3h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top