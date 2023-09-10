Brin, Georgia Southern claim shootout win as the QB accounts for 3 TDs in win over UAB

Davis Brin threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern beat UAB 49-35
1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern beat UAB 49-35 on Saturday.

On the first play from scrimmage UAB's Jermaine Brown Jr. fumbled on a six-yard loss and Justin Rhodes recovered to set up a short field for the Eagles (2-0). Brin finished a four-play, 19-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring pass to Jalen White and a 7-0 advantage. Later, before the first quarter ended, Brin ran it in for from the 4 to conclude a 13-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 5:29.

Trailing 21-7, the Blazers rallied with two touchdowns in a little more than four minutes just before halftime for a 22-21 lead. Jacob Zeno threw a 5-yard score to Bryce Damous with 5:50 before intermission. After holding Georgia Southern to three-and-out, Isaiah Jacobs ran it in from the 5 and the 2-point conversion put the Blazers ahead.

But the Eagles responded with a quick score to give them the lead for the remainder when OJ Arnold ran it in from 39 yards out with 39 seconds before intermission.

Zeno threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (1-1).

