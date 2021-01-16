X

Brim leads North Alabama over Kennesaw State 66-43

Georgia News | 5 hours ago
C

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — C.J. Brim had 19 points as North Alabama easily defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday night.

Emanuel Littles had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Alex Peterson had nine points for the Owls (3-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Owls, had eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.