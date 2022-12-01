ajc logo
X

Bridges, Roberts lead Georgia past Hampton 73-54

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Braelen Bridges had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Terry Roberts added 16 points, and Georgia defeated Hampton 73-54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Terry Roberts added 16 points, and Georgia defeated Hampton 73-54 on Wednesday night.

Bridges, a 6-foot-11 senior, made 9 of 13 shots, and was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Roberts added six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (6-2) and reserve forward Jailyn Ingram scored 14 points, which included 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Justin Hill led Georgia with six assists.

Ingram made three 3-pointers in the first half and Roberts added two as the Bulldogs made 8 of 14 from distance on the way to a 41-26 halftime lead. Georgia finished 10 for 20 on 3-pointers and shot 44.4% overall.

Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Hampton (1-6) and Amir Nesbitt scored 10 points off the bench.

Georgia is in the middle of a three-games-in-six-days homestand. The Bulldogs defeated East Tennessee State 62-47 on Sunday and face Florida A&M on Friday. First-year Bulldogs coach Mike White will be chasing his 250th career win on Friday. The Bullodgs still have games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame to highlight their nonleague schedule.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
5m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
6m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
6m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top