Bridges, Hornets square off against the Hawks

The Hornets are 8-25 in conference matchups. Charlotte is 4-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 6-5 in division play. Atlanta has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.0). The Hawks' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won 116-110 in the last matchup on Oct. 25. P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 25 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Young is averaging 27 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 131.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Clint Capela: out (adductor), Wesley Matthews: day to day (illness), Patty Mills: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.