Bridges, Hornets host the Hawks

The Hornets are 1-12 against Southeast Division opponents. Charlotte is the Eastern Conference leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.1.

The Hawks are 8-4 against the rest of the division. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by Onyeka Okongwu averaging 8.5.

The Hornets are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 44.1% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okongwu is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 21.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (personal), Caris LeVert: out (knee), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.