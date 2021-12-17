Bridges, Georgia host George Mason

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Georgia's scoring this season. For George Mason, D'Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Jamal Hartwell II have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Patriots points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. Georgia has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while George Mason has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.