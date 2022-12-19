ajc logo
Bridges, Abdur-Rahim lead Georgia past Notre Dame 77-62

Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and Georgia breezed to a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and Georgia breezed to a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

Bridges sank all nine of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Abdur-Rahim finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Moncrieffe made all six of his shots and scored 15. Terry Roberts had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (7-4) with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. Cormac Ryan pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. JJ Starling scored 14.

Moncrieffe had 10 points to send Georgia into halftime with a 41-36 lead.

Laszewski had dunks on Notre Dame's first two possessions of the second half to get the Irish within three points, but they would get no closer. Abdur-Rahim buried a 3-pointer and Justin Hill hit two free throws to push the Bulldogs' lead to 10 and they stayed comfortably in front from there.

Georgia made half of its 54 shots from the floor but hit only 4 of 17 from 3-point range. Notre Dame shot 43% overall and sank 11 of 23 from distance. The Bulldogs made 19 of 22 free throws, while the Irish sank 5 of 6.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

