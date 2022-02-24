Brian Kemp plan advances for Georgia income tax rebates

With revenues flush, lawmakers are also moving forward with Kemp's plans to give $5,000 raises to state and university employees and $2,000 raises to teachers. Legislators are also likely to consider a more permanent tax cut.

The bill says the refunds would be made against a taxpayer's 2020 tax liability. No one could get back more money than they paid in taxes that year.

The state will first use the refund to offset current taxes due and then will issue refunds to taxpayers, typically through a direct deposit to a taxpayer’s bank account. However, it would continue intercepting the refunds of people who owe debts, such as delinquent child support.

It’s unclear how long it would take the state to start making payments if the bill passes.

“Certainly we’d like to start delivering those checks right upon signature, but it will be a process," Bonner said.

Crediting or issuing a refund will be automatic for anyone who files a 2020 and 2021 return, with no further action required. People who have already filed 2021 tax returns won't have to refile their taxes.

The refund will not count as taxable income for state purposes, but Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden told a subcommittee on Wednesday that it would count as taxable income for federal income taxes.

