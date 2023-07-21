Brewers host the Braves to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves (62-33, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Michael Soroka (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -124, Brewers +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Milwaukee has gone 26-21 at home and 54-43 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Atlanta has a 62-33 record overall and a 30-14 record on the road. The Braves have a 48-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 15 doubles and 16 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 12-for-41 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .332 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

