Brewers begin 3-game series with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 60-45 record overall and a 30-19 record in home games. The Brewers have a 44-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 56-48 record overall and a 26-27 record in road games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .286 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .254 for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 12-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.