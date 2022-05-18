ajc logo
Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Atlanta Braves (17-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77 ERA, .79 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 23-14 overall and 11-5 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Atlanta is 17-20 overall and 10-11 in home games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has six doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has nine doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 7-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: day-to-day (ankle), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

