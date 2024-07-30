Brewers activate Joe Ross from the injured list as he returns after missing more than 2 months

Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Atlanta; motorcade to affect traffic
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joe Ross has been activated from the injured list after missing more than two months with a lower back injury.

Ross (2-4, 4.50 ERA) is expected to start Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old Ross has pitched in nine games for the Brewers this season, marking his first major league appearances since August 2021. Ross left a May 20 start against the Miami Marlins after the first inning because of a lower back strain, and he went on the injured list the next day.

Ross had his second Tommy John surgery in June 2022, five years after he underwent the procedure for the first time. He came back from surgery to pitch in the San Francisco Giants' minor league system last season.

The Brewers signed Ross to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in the offseason.

