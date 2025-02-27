Georgia News
Brewer, Florida International Panthers square off against the Kennesaw State Owls

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State Owls (16-12, 8-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-19, 2-12 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International host Adrian Wooley and Kennesaw State in CUSA action.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 in home games. Florida International leads the CUSA averaging 37.9 points in the paint. Brewer leads the Panthers scoring 9.2.

The Owls have gone 8-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamil Miller averaging 4.0.

Florida International makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kennesaw State's 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Florida International has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Jonathan Aybar is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Wooley is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

