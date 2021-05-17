Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

Ynoa's emergence has been especially important as Mike Soroka, the team's opening day pitcher in 2020, experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery for his torn right Achilles tendon.

Soroka had a follow-up surgery on Monday, leaving his hopes for a return this season uncertain.

Soroka experienced discomfort which led to the follow-up surgery.

Snitker said doctors “cleaned everything up” and said “we just have to give it time and see how everything heals.”

The Braves promoted rookie left-hander Tucker Davidson from Triple-A Gwinnett. Davidson will start Tuesday's second game of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Left-hander Jesse Biddle was designated for assignment.

Ynoa's injury and Soroka's extended recovery time also could lead to more opportunities for Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright in the rotation.

“It’s been a challenge and it’s going to continue to be a challenge,” Snitker said. “We just have to stay the course and continue to stay the system and fight through this thing.”

There was some good news for Snitker's Braves on Monday.

Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup on Monday night. He did not start the past three games after jamming his left ankle while running to first base on Thursday against Toronto. He struck out as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.

