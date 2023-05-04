BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: WATCH | Video shows moment alleged Midtown shooter was arrested
X

Braves Wright to go on IL with right shoulder soreness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright left in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are placing right-hander Kyle Wright on the injured list after he left in the third inning of Wednesday's 14-6 win over the Miami Marlins with right shoulder soreness.

“It sucks,” Wright said after the game, fighting back tears.

He opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and had a cortisone shot in January, though he wasn't sure Wednesday if it was the same issue that caused his early exit.

Wright said he started feeling discomfort in the second inning but felt good enough to stay in the game until three batters into the third.

“I didn’t feel good enough to keep going,” Wright said. “At that point, I wasn’t being smart. I give Kranny (pitching coach Rick Kranitz) a lot of credit for protecting me from myself.”

Manager Brian Snitker said he and Kranitz suspected something was off when they noticed a dip in Wright's velocity. His fastball velocity hit 94.8 to start the game, dipped to 92.6 in the second and 93.6 when he faced his last batter in the third. He walked off the field with Snitker and Kranitz after a lengthy mound visit.

“When I got there I said, ‘Why am I out here?’" Snitker said. “He said ‘My shoulder.'” He wanted to stay, and I said 'Nope, we're not doing that.'"

Wright, the only 20-game winner in the majors last season, allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out three Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
12h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
11h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Acuña Jr. homers, Braves go deep 6 times, rout Marlins 14-6
53m ago
Authorities capture suspect in fatal shooting at Atlanta medical facility
3h ago
Georgia couple awarded $135.5M for polluted land and water
9h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top