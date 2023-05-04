Braves Wright to go on IL with right shoulder soreness

Manager Brian Snitker said he and Kranitz suspected something was off when they noticed a dip in Wright's velocity. His fastball velocity hit 94.8 to start the game, dipped to 92.6 in the second and 93.6 when he faced his last batter in the third. He walked off the field with Snitker and Kranitz after a lengthy mound visit.

“When I got there I said, ‘Why am I out here?’" Snitker said. “He said ‘My shoulder.'” He wanted to stay, and I said 'Nope, we're not doing that.'"

Wright, the only 20-game winner in the majors last season, allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out three Wednesday night.

___

