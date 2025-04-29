Georgia News
Braves win 6-3 to hand Rockies their 7th straight loss and drop them to MLB-worst 4-24

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL KELLY – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Bryce Elder pitched six solid innings, Michael Harris II hit a tiebreaking double in the fifth and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Monday night.

Colorado has dropped seven straight games and 15 of 16 to fall to 4-24, the worst record in the majors.

Elder (1-1) gave up a three-run homer in the first to Hunter Goodman but settled down to scatter three hits the rest of the way. He struck out four and walked two in matching his season high for innings.

Raisel Iglesias struck out Brenton Doyle looking with a runner aboard to earn his fifth save.

Nick Allen had three hits and Eli White, Alex Verdugo and Sean Murphy added two apiece for Atlanta, which has won eight of 10 following a 5-13 start.

The Rockies led 3-0 on Goodman’s fifth homer but Atlanta chipped away. The Braves got two runs in the third and tied it in the fourth on Allen’s RBI single.

Harris put Atlanta ahead when he laced a two-out double to right-center off Ryan Feltner (0-2).

The Braves added a run in the seventh on Murphy’s single.

Key moment

Jordan Beck led off the bottom of the eighth with his second double and Ryan McMahon followed with a walk. But then Daysbel Hernández got Goodman to fly out and fanned Michael Toglia before Mickey Moniak lined out to first base to end the threat.

Key stat

Colorado starters fell to 2-18 this season. Antonio Senzatela and Chase Dollander, who won his major league debut, are the only members of the rotation with a win.

Up next

Colorado will send RHP Germán Márquez (0-4, 9.30 ERA) to the mound for the second game of the series. The Braves had not announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows the flight of his sacrifice fly to drive in a run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen hits an infield single to drive in a run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Jacob Stallings in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman tosses his bat as he heads up the first base line after hitting a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies second baseman Adael Amador,front left, applies a late tag as Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, steals second in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings throws to first base after fielding an infield single hit by Atlanta Braves' Eli White in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner misses a double hit by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II to drive in two runs in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman follows the flight of his three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

