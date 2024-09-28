Braves win 3-0 behind Max Fried and Sean Murphy, but Royals still get to celebrate

The NL East rivals are set to play a doubleheader Monday in Atlanta — a day after the scheduled end of the regular season — to make up two games that were washed out this week by heavy rain from Hurricane Helene.

Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and Marcell Ozuna trotted home on a throwing error after his first stolen base since 2022 for the Braves, who began the night also trailing Arizona by one game in the wild-card standings.

The Diamondbacks were hosting the San Diego Padres, with only two spots available for the three contending teams.

“This is a big game, obviously. Every game counts,” Fried said. “Knowing that this potentially could be the last game that I pitched this season, I just wanted to do everything I could to leave everything out there and try to win.”

The Royals came in with their magic number at one to clinch their first playoff appearance since winning the 2015 World Series. They failed to take care of business themselves, delaying their celebration until the game in Minneapolis was completed.

Fried (11-10) came within one out of a shutout, giving way to Raisel Iglesias when the Royals put runners at second and third. Iglesias retired Salvador Perez on a flyout for his 33rd save.

It was Fried's first career start against the Royals.

“We knew it was (going to be) tough, watching him and seeing him over the years,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He's got multiple pitches that are plus pitches. He uses them all. He very rarely falls into any sort of patterns. ... That was masterful pitching.”

Fried threw 98 pitches, 63 for strikes. He walked two and struck out nine.

“You know exactly what you need to do,” Fried said. “We had to win this game and I just left everything out there.”

Royals starter Brady Singer (9-13) allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Murphy homered on an 0-2 sweeper that caught the middle of the zone in the fourth.

“I'm obviously trying to get that off the plate a little bit more there,” Singer said. “I kept it in the zone and he put a good swing on it. If I could just get that ball further off the plate I like my chances a little bit more.”

Ozuna tacked on an unlikely insurance run in the eighth by stealing third. Caught off guard, Perez threw the ball into left field, allowing Ozuna to make it home to a giddy celebration in the Atlanta dugout.

“They gave him the base,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said with a smile.

FRIED FINALE

Fried has spent his entire career with the Braves, but he’s set to become a free agent after the World Series.

The left-hander recognized the significance of the moment as he walked off the field to a huge cheer from the crowd at Truist Park. Depending on how the season plays out, it could've been his final home game in a Braves uniform.

“Walking off and hearing that, it was emotional,” Fried said. “I am extremely thankful and very, very grateful.”

There has been no indication that the Braves are pursuing a new long-term contract with Fried, a two-time All-Star who is 73-36 over eight seasons with Atlanta.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but this is really all I know,” Fried said. “I do love it.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (broken right thumb) was on the field during batting practice and will take simulated at-bats against reliever Will Smith on Saturday.

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (shoulder inflammation) threw his second side session Thursday, felt good and will be activated to start Saturday, Snitker said.

UP NEXT

RHP Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Royals in the second game of the series. López (8-5, 2.03) will make his first appearance since a start at Washington on Sept. 10. He lasted only one inning because of shoulder pain that sent him to the 15-day injured list. Lugo allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings in his last outing, a 2-0 loss to the Giants on Sept. 22.

___

