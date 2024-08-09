Georgia News

Braves visit the Rockies to start 3-game series

The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (60-54, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -167, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 25-31 at home and 42-74 overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Atlanta is 60-54 overall and 28-28 in road games. The Braves have a 44-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 56 RBI for the Rockies. Jacob Stallings is 7-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 21 doubles and 33 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

