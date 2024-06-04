Braves visit the Red Sox to begin 2-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -170, Red Sox +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves to open a two-game series.

Boston is 30-30 overall and 13-17 in home games. The Red Sox have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

Atlanta has gone 14-12 in road games and 33-24 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 RBI for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 29 extra base hits (12 doubles and 17 home runs). Matt Olson is 12-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.