Braves visit the Phillies on 5-game road win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -151, Braves +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 44-24 record in home games and a 78-55 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Atlanta has a 73-60 record overall and a 37-32 record in road games. The Braves are 46-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is fourth on the Phillies with 45 extra base hits (17 doubles and 28 home runs). J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 26 doubles and 37 home runs while hitting .309 for the Braves. Ramon Laureano is 14-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.