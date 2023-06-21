Braves visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak

Atlanta Braves (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia is 38-35 overall and 19-12 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.31 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 47-26 overall and 23-11 on the road. The Braves have a 28-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 14-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.