X

Braves visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Philadelphia Phillies trying to extend a three-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia is 38-35 overall and 19-12 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.31 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 47-26 overall and 23-11 on the road. The Braves have a 28-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 14-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

4 months after pregnant woman shot to death, her baby dies7h ago

Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade
15h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
17h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Allisha Gray has been catalyst for Atlanta Dream's recent success
4h ago
Natasha Howard scores 23, the Wings snap a 3-game losing streak
6h ago
Strider fans 9 in his 1st Philly start since a postseason loss, the Braves beat the...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
23h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top