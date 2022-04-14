ajc logo
Braves visit the Padres to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Atlanta Braves (3-4) vs. San Diego Padres (4-3)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.38 ERA, .56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -112, Braves -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 4.4 in the 2021 season.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Braves batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .754 OPS.

INJURIES: Padres: Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

