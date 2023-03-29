Braves visit the Nationals for season opener

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Braves: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.