Braves visit the Nationals for season opener

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -248, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Braves: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

