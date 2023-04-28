X

Braves visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Mets start a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves (17-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-11, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-0, .60 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -139, Mets +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 5-4 record at home and a 15-11 record overall. The Mets are 11-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 10-2 record on the road and a 17-9 record overall. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .448.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .341 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .505. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.76 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board exploring possible ethics violation by Morley11h ago

Credit: Josh Galemore

Suspects sought in women’s beating during Orange Crush at Tybee Island
9h ago

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
9h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
15h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed by Atlanta police at gas station, accused of shooting at officers
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Eagles draft Georgia's Carter, who had role in fatal crash
4h ago
Falcons keep first-round focus on offense, take RB Robinson
4h ago
NFL draft: Lions take RB Gibbs No. 12, LB Campbell at No. 18
4h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
9h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
13h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top