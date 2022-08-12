ajc logo
X

Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins start a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

Miami has a 23-28 record in home games and a 50-61 record overall. The Marlins are 33-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 29-24 record on the road and a 66-46 record overall. The Braves have a 45-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley has a .297 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Man wanted for murder in Atlanta kills self following police chase, cops say7h ago
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
11h ago
Review: Bad luck at Buckhead’s Brassica
19h ago
Gwinnett police seeking tips in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death
15h ago
Gwinnett police seeking tips in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death
15h ago
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
8h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
4h ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
14h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top