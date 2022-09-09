ajc logo
Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 36-30 record at home and a 77-60 record overall. The Mariners are 49-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has an 86-51 record overall and a 39-26 record on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .285 batting average, and has 36 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI. Michael Harris II is 18-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

DeKalb County police released video of three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man Aug. 28.

DeKalb police release video of 3 accused of killing man picking up food
14h ago
