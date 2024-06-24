Georgia News

Braves visit the Cardinals to start 3-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-37, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 39-37 record overall and a 20-15 record in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Atlanta is 43-32 overall and 19-19 on the road. The Braves rank fifth in the NL with 85 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has eight home runs, 20 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .262 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 16 doubles and 21 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Siani: day-to-day (ribs), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: John Spink

Why UPS is selling a freight business it bought nearly a decade ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks
The Latest
Delaney Schnell earns second Olympic diving berth. Carson Tyler also will be doubling up...
U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Fried and Kelenic lead Braves over Yankees 3-1 for 8th win in 10 games after 5-game slide
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks