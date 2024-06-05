Braves try to sweep 2-game series against the Red Sox

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -111, Braves -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Boston is 13-18 at home and 30-31 overall. The Red Sox are 25-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 34-24 overall and 15-12 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ceddanne Rafaela has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.