Braves try to stop road skid, face the Padres

The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game road slide
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (0-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0); Padres: Nick Pivetta (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Braves +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .263 and slugging .420.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 in road games a season ago. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 213 home runs.

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (calf), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. can't make the catch at the wall off a hit for a double by Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.