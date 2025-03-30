Braves try to stop road skid, face the Padres

Atlanta Braves (0-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-0)
San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0); Padres: Nick Pivetta (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Braves +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .263 and slugging .420.
Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 in road games a season ago. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 213 home runs.
INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (calf), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)
