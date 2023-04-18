X

Braves try to keep win streak going against the Padres

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves seek to keep a seven-game win streak alive when they play the San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves (13-4, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (8-10, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 7.62 ERA, 2.15 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -140, Padres +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to keep a seven-game win streak intact when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 4-7 in home games and 8-10 overall. The Padres have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has a 9-1 record on the road and a 13-4 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .454 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and four home runs while hitting .362 for the Padres. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with five home runs while slugging .627. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 17-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

