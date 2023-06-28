Braves try to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (40-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Braves: Kolby Allard (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -158, Twins +135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game home win streak going when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Atlanta has gone 26-15 in home games and 52-27 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .271, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Minnesota is 40-41 overall and 17-22 on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 25 home runs while slugging .530. Michael Harris II is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .212 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 7-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .311 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Twins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.