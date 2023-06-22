X

Braves try to extend win streak, play the Phillies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves are looking to keep a seven-game win streak alive when they play the Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to prolong a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 19-12 in home games and 38-35 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Atlanta is 23-11 on the road and 47-26 overall. The Braves have gone 13-8 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with 28 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .327 for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 14-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

