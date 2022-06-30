ajc logo
Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Phillies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (44-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (6-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-5, 2.98 ERA, .89 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Braves +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 19-19 record at home and a 39-37 record overall. The Phillies have a 29-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has gone 20-15 in road games and 44-32 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .250 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .291 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Matt Olson is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

