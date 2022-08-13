ajc logo
Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves visit the Miami Marlins looking to continue a three-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 23-29 record at home and a 50-62 record overall. The Marlins have a 28-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 67-46 record overall and a 30-24 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .297 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .216 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

