Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Miami has a 23-29 record at home and a 50-62 record overall. The Marlins have a 28-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 67-46 record overall and a 30-24 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .297 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .216 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.