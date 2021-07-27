ajc logo
X

Braves to take on Mets on the road

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The Braves will start Charlie Morton on Tuesday while the Mets have yet to decide who will take the mound

Atlanta Braves (49-51, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-45, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 31-16 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Braves are 23-26 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 1-0. Trevor May earned his third victory and Jeff McNeil went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Luke Jackson took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Freeman leads the Braves with 106 hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top