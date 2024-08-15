Braves take win streak into matchup with the Giants

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -134, Braves +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 61-62 overall and 35-27 in home games. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Atlanta has a 32-30 record in road games and a 64-56 record overall. The Braves have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.73.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 35 home runs while slugging .582. Austin Riley is 14-for-43 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.60 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.