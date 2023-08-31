Braves take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta Braves (87-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 236 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -135, Dodgers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 83-49 record overall and a 46-21 record at home. The Dodgers are 65-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 43-23 on the road and 87-45 overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .502.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .342 batting average, and has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 59 walks and 90 RBI. Mookie Betts is 22-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .590. Marcell Ozuna is 16-for-38 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .313 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia 12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air
11m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE
6-month-old dead, 2 adults injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
6h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
12h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
18h ago
The Latest
Miller leads Minnesota against Atlanta after 25-point game
2h ago
Travelers hoping to enjoy one last summer fling over Labor Day weekend should expect lots...
3h ago
Vines' strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
15h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top