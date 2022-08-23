ajc logo
Braves take road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to prolong a seven-game road winning streak

Atlanta Braves (76-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-75, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (11-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-10, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -275, Pirates +225; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 47-75 overall and 26-34 in home games. The Pirates are 32-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has gone 34-24 in road games and 76-48 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs while hitting .284 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Keller: day-to-day (shoulder), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

