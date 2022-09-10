Braves take road win streak into game against the Mariners

Seattle has a 36-31 record in home games and a 77-61 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.48.

Atlanta has a 40-26 record in road games and an 87-51 record overall. The Braves are 48-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 71 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 82 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.