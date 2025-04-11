Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves take road losing streak into matchup with the Rays

The Atlanta Braves travel to the Tampa Bay Rays looking to stop a seven-game road skid
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (3-9, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-7, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Braves +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to break a seven-game road losing streak.

Tampa Bay has a 5-4 record in home games and a 5-7 record overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Atlanta has a 3-9 record overall and a 0-7 record in road games. The Braves have a 2-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has three home runs and eight RBI for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda is 11-for-30 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has two doubles and two home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of home opener baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Marcell Ozuna homers in 11th inning to lift the Braves past the Phillies, 4-2

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution in conference action

1h ago

Philadelphia faces Atlanta on home losing streak

2h ago

Marcell Ozuna homers in 11th inning to lift the Braves past the Phillies, 4-2

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National