Braves take road losing streak into matchup with the Rays

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Braves +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to break a seven-game road losing streak.

Tampa Bay has a 5-4 record in home games and a 5-7 record overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Atlanta has a 3-9 record overall and a 0-7 record in road games. The Braves have a 2-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has three home runs and eight RBI for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda is 11-for-30 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has two doubles and two home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.