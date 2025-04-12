Braves take road losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Atlanta Braves (3-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-7, fourth in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2, 5.19 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, eight strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Braves +122; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their eight-game road skid in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay has a 6-4 record at home and a 6-7 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.
Atlanta is 3-10 overall and 0-8 in road games. The Braves are 2-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has a .271 batting average to lead the Rays, and has three home runs. Kameron Misner is 11-for-31 with five RBI over the last 10 games.
Marcell Ozuna has a .317 batting average to lead the Braves, and has two doubles and three home runs. Austin Riley is 11-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs
Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by seven runs
INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
