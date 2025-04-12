Georgia News
Braves take road losing streak into matchup against the Rays

The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their eight-game road slide in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (3-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-7, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2, 5.19 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Braves +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their eight-game road skid in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 6-4 record at home and a 6-7 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Atlanta is 3-10 overall and 0-8 in road games. The Braves are 2-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has a .271 batting average to lead the Rays, and has three home runs. Kameron Misner is 11-for-31 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .317 batting average to lead the Braves, and has two doubles and three home runs. Austin Riley is 11-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Tampa Bay Rays' Danny Jansen, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder with Kameron Misner (26) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Braves lose to Rays after arriving late in Tampa from rain-delayed games with Phillies

Marcell Ozuna homers in 11th inning to lift the Braves past the Phillies, 4-2

Murphy homers in return from rib injury as Braves beat Phillies 7-5

Orlando takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Georgia Cash 4 Night

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia's best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says