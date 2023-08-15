Braves take on the Yankees on home winning streak

The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees trying to extend a three-game home winning streak
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

New York Yankees (60-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -211, Yankees +175; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 76-42 record overall and a 38-20 record in home games. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .504.

New York is 60-59 overall and 25-31 in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .337 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .284 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .325 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family12h ago

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Former Hawks star Kevin Willis says $100K worth of jerseys stolen in Roswell
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge rules against city in training center referendum deadline
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A look at the 19 people charged in Georgia indictment connected to Trump election scheme
3h ago
Georgia prosecutor says those charged in election case have until noon Friday, Aug. 25...
4h ago
Here's a timeline of events leading up to Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia
4h ago
Featured

Credit: George Mathis

Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
5h ago
What is RICO? How Georgia racketeering law differs from federal law
What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top