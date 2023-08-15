Braves take on the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (60-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -211, Yankees +175; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 76-42 record overall and a 38-20 record in home games. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .504.

New York is 60-59 overall and 25-31 in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .337 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .284 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .325 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.