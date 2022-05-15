ajc logo
Braves take on the Padres in series rubber match

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

San Diego Padres (21-13, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.08 ERA, .90 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Padres -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 16-18 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

San Diego is 21-13 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres have a 13-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .484. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-42 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-16 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

