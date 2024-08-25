Braves take on the Nationals on home winning streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -189, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta has a 36-27 record in home games and a 70-59 record overall. The Braves have a 43-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has gone 28-39 on the road and 58-72 overall. The Nationals have a 43-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Nationals hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 65 RBI while hitting .225 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI for the Nationals. Alex Call is 8-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alex Call: day-to-day (leg), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.