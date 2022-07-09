ajc logo
Braves take on the Nationals after Harris II's 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Michael Harris II's four-hit game on Friday

Washington Nationals (30-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-10, 5.68 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -246, Nationals +200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Michael Harris II had four hits on Friday in a 12-2 win over the Nationals.

Atlanta is 50-35 overall and 28-18 at home. The Braves have gone 34-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 30-56 overall and 16-25 in road games. The Nationals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The teams match up Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Austin Riley is 17-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 11-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

