ajc logo
X

Braves take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 7-8 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Braves have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 10-4 at home and 18-9 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 14-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Two Warriors Meadery to rebuild after fire guts business
2h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top