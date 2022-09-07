Braves take on the Athletics after Grissom's 4-hit game

Oakland has a 22-45 record at home and a 50-86 record overall. The Athletics are 12-22 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 85-51 overall and 38-26 in road games. The Braves have a 66-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.