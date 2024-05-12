Braves take 4-game win streak into game against the Mets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -126, Mets +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the New York Mets.

New York is 18-20 overall and 9-12 at home. The Mets have a 14-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta is 11-8 on the road and 24-12 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.45 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and nine home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has seven doubles and 12 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 10-for-41 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .194 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (intercostal), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.